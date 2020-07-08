Grants available for small businesses in Washington County, Va. from small business relief fund

This photo provided by Lei Low Bar shows David Perez, organizing To-go orders at the Lei Low Bar in Houston on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Businesses reopening across states after months of shutdown have been met with fanfare. But now that states like Texas, Arizona and elsewhere are seeing alarming surges in reported cases, businesses large and small face the quandary of deciding whether or not to close or scale back reopening — this time, with little government guidance.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Small businesses in Washington County, Virginia can seek relief thanks to a grant from the CARES Act.

According to the county’s website, Washington County received the grant to distribute funds to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 through the end of the year.

Businesses in the county and the towns inside the county are eligible to apply.

Grants awarded will be in amounts between $1,000 and $20,000.

The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is July 31.

In order to be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Been established since at least March 1 in the county

Have no more than 30 employees

Have an active business license if required by the town the business is located in

Be current with payment of all local taxes associated with the business and property

File an application ahead of the deadline

For more information and to apply, click here.

