Grants available for small businesses in Washington County, Va. from small business relief fund

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Small businesses in Washington County, Virginia can seek relief thanks to a grant from the CARES Act.
According to the county’s website, Washington County received the grant to distribute funds to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from March 1 through the end of the year.
Businesses in the county and the towns inside the county are eligible to apply.
Grants awarded will be in amounts between $1,000 and $20,000.
The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is July 31.
In order to be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Been established since at least March 1 in the county
- Have no more than 30 employees
- Have an active business license if required by the town the business is located in
- Be current with payment of all local taxes associated with the business and property
- File an application ahead of the deadline
For more information and to apply, click here.
