Governor Lee: More than 11,000 Tennesseans receive free testing over the weekend, 1,299 in Northeast Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 11,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 testing over the weekend, according to a release from the Office of Governor Bill Lee.

According to the release, the testing was made possible through the work of the Unified-Command Group, which is made up of the Tennessee Department of Health, the Department of Military and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

On Saturday, 6,500 samples were taken from 22 sites across the state, according to the release.

“Tennesseans across the state heeded the call of ‘when in doubt, get a test’ and we believe these

efforts will be an important part of our overall strategy to reboot Tennessee’s economy,” said

Governor Lee. “While demand exceeded original projections, our Unified-Command group adapted

quickly this weekend so that individuals who needed tests could receive them.”

More than 4,600 Tennesseans were tested at 11 sites throughout the state on Sunday.

In Northeast Tennessee, free testing occurred in Hawkins and Washington County.

470 tests were performed in Hawkins County on Saturday, and 829 were performed in Washington County.

The testing site at ETSU in Washington County performed the fourth-most tests in the state, according to numbers provided by the governor’s office.

