Governor Lee, Dr. Piercey to join News 2 for statewide town hall meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, and Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town hall meeting will be televised live at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30 on WKRN News 2. It will also be broadcast live on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, and WRCB in Chattanooga.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream live on each station’s website.

Governor Lee and Dr. Piercey have been at the forefront of shaping Tennessee’s guidelines and approach to handling the coronavirus threat, as health, safety, and the economy hang in the balance.

