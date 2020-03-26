Governor, Brad Paisley, former Tennessee Titans and other state celebrities launch ‘Do Your Part, Stay Apart’ campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new public service announcement campaign is underway in Tennessee, which features state celebrities encouraging good hygiene and social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a release from the Governor’s Office, the “Do Your Part, Stay Apart” campaign includes:

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Former Tennessee Titans Eddie George and Taj George

University of Tennessee Athletics Director Phil Fulmer and Vicky Fulmer

University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway

Steven Curtis Chapman

Michael W. Smith

Cece Winans

“COVID-19 is a serious threat to the health and livelihood of our state that must be treated seriously by Tennesseans so that we can slow the spread of this virus, keep our people healthy and get our lives back to normal as soon as possible,” said Governor Lee. “Involving influential Tennesseans will help us reach more of our citizens to drive home the message that the only way to beat the virus is to stop it from spreading. Maria and I are deeply grateful to the individuals in this campaign who are utilizing their tremendous public influence and reach to protect the health of their fellow Tennesseans.”

Those participating in the campaign have recorded messages from their homes, emphasizing how important it is for Tennesseans to stay home.

You can watch Governor Lee and First Lady Maria’s video below.