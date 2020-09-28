Gov. Ralph Northam provides health update from home while recovering from COVID-19 with his wife

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam sat on the couch with his dog Pearl and gave a recorded update on he and his wife’s coronavirus cases. First Lady Pam Northam took the video and it was shared by the governor on Twitter. The video addressed their current health as well as what the state has been working on recently.

The Northams both took COVID-19 tests on Thursday after learning a staff member they had been in close contact with tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday. Both the governor and first lady’s tests came back positive.

Just wanted to share a quick update on how @FirstLadyVA and I are doing. We thank our friends and fellow Virginians for the prayers and kind wishes, and we appreciate everyone continuing to take #COVID19 seriously. Grateful to Pam for the camerawork and to Pearl for the cameo! pic.twitter.com/zIzw7rR7X5 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 28, 2020

In his video on Monday the Governor said that they are both “on the mend” and feeling better. He also thanked everyone for the well wishes and prayers they received.

Northam says they are concerned for their staff and their family’s. The Virginia Department of Health has been working to conduct contact tracing to find any additional cases.

Despite being home with the virus the governor says he has continued to work on state matters including cabinet meetings and budget discussions with the house and senate. He says that work on police and criminal justice reform has continued as well.

He also used the video to remind Virginian’s how serious the pandemic is. “This is a reminder that this virus is still out there,” Northam said. “I want you all to remain vigilant, continue to wear your mask, keep your distance, wash your hands.”

At the end of the video Northam gave a reminder to vote between now and Nov. 3.

