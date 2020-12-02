Gov. Northam won’t announce new COVID-19 restrictions yet ‘but all options remain on the table’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will not announce any new coronavirus restrictions during a press conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon but “all options remain on the table going forward,” according to the governor’s office.

Northam will instead provide an update on how Virginia plans to distribute the first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine, an official in his office told 8News.

“As you know, Governor Northam has taken proactive action throughout this pandemic to combat the spread of COVID-19, including new statewide measures announced prior to Thanksgiving. It’s been a little over two weeks since these new measures went into effect—and health officials say it takes at least two to three weeks to see an impact,” the official said in an email. “There will be no new restrictions announced today, but all options remain on the table going forward—particularly as we continue to evaluate the potential for a post-Thanksgiving surge.”

The official noted that the commonwealth’s per capita cases remain lower than most of the other states in the country, but acknowledged the administration’s concern over Virginia’s percent positivity rate and hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing troubling increases in our percent positivity and the number of people hospitalized — that’s why the Governor continues to actively explore next steps.”

