Gov. Northam urges Virginians to wear face-coverings in public

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginians should begin wearing face coverings in public, Gov. Ralph Northam said in his press briefing on Monday.

The governor flashed his own handmade mask as he reiterated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued last week that encourages citizens to cover their faces in public.

He cautioned that the masks are not foolproof – only medical-grade masks offer complete protection, he said, but people wearing masks in public could help mitigate the spread of the virus, which the CDC says is transmitted through water droplets expelled by sneezing and coughing.

He said handmade, cloth face coverings will suffice if wearers wash the masks with soap and water after use.

“People can transmit this virus even if they don’t have symptoms,” Northam said.

“If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air.”

Northam said that people wearing face coverings for medical reasons will not receive any citations from law enforcement.

In other news, Northam reported that the state secured a $27 million contract with a Virginia-based logistics company for personal protective equipment supply.

He said the first shipment of supplies would be arriving from Asia a week from Monday. Brian Moran, state Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, said later in the conference that he expects the purchase of PPE to be the “first of many.”

“We’re anticipating a tremendous need for N-95s in our hospitals,” Moran said, adding, “We’re going to need additional supplies.”

Dr. Norman Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner, said that the Virginia Department of Health isn’t reporting recovery data because the state does not collect that data from hospitals.

Oliver said the state knows about testing, discharges and whether someone dies from virus complications or not.

“Those numbers in and of themselves are . . . an underestimate of the actual spread of the disease in the community,” he said.

Dr. Denise Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said that while the state is eyeing tests that take as little as 15 minutes to produce results, access to necessary components to run the tests could still present a barrier to testing capacity within the state.

Dr. Daniel Carey, state Secretary for Health and Human Resources, said that expanding testing capacity is crucial – even knowing the negative results will help providers preserve precious PPE, he said.

“They’re able to turn down the amount of personal protective equipment they’re using on that patient,” Carey said. “It’s just not influenza, and it’s not COVID-19.”

Northam’s next update will be Wednesday at 2 p.m.