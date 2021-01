Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to hold a press briefing on Wednesday, January 6 to give details on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its vaccination plan.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

