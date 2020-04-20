Gov. Northam to protesters: ‘This is not the time to play politics’

Gov. says "mixed messages" coming from The White House, outlines plan for increasing testing across the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Gov. Ralph Northam said protesters at the state capitol are putting themselves at risk by not following social distancing guidelines.

Dozens amassed on the state capitol last week, calling for the governor to ease business restrictions the governor imposed in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Demonstrators have announced plans for a second rally on Wednesday when the Virginia general assembly is scheduled to reconvene.

While Northam said he “supports the first amendment,” he said he didn’t notice any of the protesters wearing face masks or keeping a six-foot distance from one another.

“These individuals that are out protesting that are not following the guidelines of social distancing and wearing facial protection are literally putting themselves at risk, they’re putting all of us at risk,” he said. “They’re putting our healthcare providers at risk and their families.

“This is not the time to play politics.”

He also cited what he called “mixed messages” from The White House. While he said he’s on board with the proposed guidelines for states to begin reopening the economy, he also cited tweets from President Donald Trump to “liberate” several states including Virginia.

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Last week, Northam said Virginia hadn’t met the requirements to begin reopening the economy, which requires 14 days of downward-trending data to begin the first 14-day phase outlined in federal guidelines.

On Monday, Northam said that numbers “slowed down” over the weekend to an increase of 6% from yesterday, but he said that the peak for Virginia is expected this week.

“I want our businesses to be able to be open again and people to get back to work, but we have to do it in a safe manner, and testing is the key to those next steps,” he said.

Northam announced the formation of the Testing Work Group in an effort to increase testing across the Commonwealth.

When this started, he said the state had to use CDC tests and then ship them to Atlanta.



Then, they began testing in state labs, resulting in a steady increase in testing capacity over the past few weeks. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 20, 2020

The group, headed by former health commissioner Dr. Karen Remley, will shift focus to increasing COVID-19 testing throughout the state by increasing testing sites, expanding testing criteria, decrease the time it takes to receive results and address the factors that limit testing capabilities like inadequate testing supplies.

“Our job with this working group will be to help ensure everyone knows how they fit into a coordinated statewide testing plan,” Remley said, adding that the group will be working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as health providers, public health offices, private and public labs and universities.

Northam said that since the legislation will meet on Wednesday, his briefing normally scheduled for that day will likely be moved to Thursday.

