Gov. Northam to implement new coronavirus restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce new coronavirus restrictions during a press conference Thursday, a person familiar with the decision told News Channel 11 sister station 8News.

Specifics on the restrictions were not made available Wednesday, however, 8News was told a shutdown is not expected. A member of Gov. Ralph Northam’s office also confirmed plans of additional restrictions to 8News’ Jackie Defusco.

“Mitigation measures will be nuanced and in line with our targeted, data-driven response,” the official in Northam’s office told Defusco.

The impending announcement from Northam comes as Virginia reported 4,398 new cases on Wednesday, a record high for daily cases. According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, over 2,000 Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19 and the total ICU bed occupancy is 78 percent. Last year’s ICU occupancy average rate was 68 percent.

The governor plans to share the specific restrictions with top staff officials and state agency heads in a conference call before Thursday’s coronavirus briefing, 8News has also learned.