Gov. Northam to address increase in Virginia’s COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is expected to hold a coronavirus press conference on Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m., his first public press briefing since June 25.

He’s expected to address the recent increase in cases across the state, particularly in the Hampton Roads region. On Monday, several localities reported a record high number of new daily cases.

That includes: 157 in Virginia Beach, 96 in Newport News and 73 in Chesapeake. If you account for population differences, Hampton Roads’ total number of new cases yesterday was about the same as Northern Virginia’s highest daily reported case count back in May.

Last Friday at a free COVID-19 testing event in Chesapeake, the Governor said he’s keeping a close eye on the rising case numbers here in Hampton Roads.

He said if the data continues to trend up while in phase 3, we could go back to phase 2. Northam said it’s important to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid large gatherings.

He also addressed the possibility of schools reopening. If Virginia goes back to Phase 2 restrictions, schools may not hold in-person classes.

President Donald Trump has pushed for governors to reopen school buildings in the fall. However, teacher associations across the country are raising concerns about teachers and students. Northam says schools reopening will depend on the data.

