Gov. Northam extends closure of recreational facilities: ‘We need to be clear, things are not going back exactly like they were before’

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced extension of executive order that banned gatherings of more than 10 people, operation of personal care and recreational business within the state

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s restrictions on restaurants, personal care and other recreational businesses will stretch on for two more weeks, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

The governor announced the extension of executive order 53, which placed restrictions on businesses like movie theaters, hair salons and fitness centers from its enactment on March 24 through April 23.

The order will now remain in effect until May, and Northam speculated what future economic recovery might look like for Virginians.

“There is not a switch that we can flip, the way forward will be deliberate and it will be careful, but we will move forward and we will do this together,” he said.

Virginia’s stay-at-home order extends through June 10, and while Northam said that he has no current plans to extend the order beyond that date, he said it’s hard to predict what things will look like by then.

Northam said he doesn't have any intentions as of today to extend the stay-at-home order, currently set to expire June 10.



But he said the situation is a dynamic one that changes every day and decisions are made on a day-to-day basis. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 15, 2020

He said until there's a vaccination, it's difficult to say when society will go back to a "totally normal life." — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 15, 2020

In other news, officials addressed some of the COVID-19 data collected by the state. Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said the state is working to increase testing capabilities, which will allow them to make more informed decisions.

According to health department data on Wednesday, Virginia is reporting a little more than 44,000 completed tests so far.

Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver addressed data surrounding deaths from COVID-19. The state reported 41 more deaths from yesterday, which officials acknowledged was a big jump.

Oliver said part of the spike could come from the lag in reporting deaths due to COVID-19.

“We don’t know about someone’s death the moment it happens,” he said.

Northam also announced that the state is receiving from the federal CARES Act that will help support childcare centers.

The state will be receiving about $70 million for the purpose, he continued, allowing the state to provide cash assistance to existing centers and to aid in the operations of emergency childcare centers.

Northam outline uses for the $70 million including:

Cash assistance for child-care centers remaining open and for those that accepted federal subsidies and closed during the pandemic.

To help prepare vacant school buildings to act as emergency child-care centers where needed.

To halt monthly copayments through June for families who were receiving federal child-care subsidies.

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.