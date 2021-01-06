Gov. Northam discusses COVID-19 vaccination plans at press conference Wednesday

(WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam discussed vaccination plans at a press conference Wednesday.

Northam said the state is currently receiving 14,000 shots a day, and his short-term goal is to increase that number to 25,000 shots a day.

“We have vaccinated in three weeks a little bit over 115,000 individuals in Virginia,” Northam said. “I’m happy to say that 2,000 of those have already received their second vaccination, so we’re making progress.”

Northam said the state is focusing on healthcare workers and nursing home facilities right now but as more phases open up details for getting vaccinated will be released online.

Northam said his goal is to have everyone vaccinated by summer 2021.

A breakdown of COVID-19 vaccine distribution for the state of Virginia, shown at press conference Wednesday.

Northam said he wants to prioritize teachers in the vaccination process to make getting back in the classroom possible.

In Virginia’s vaccination plan, teachers will be vaccinated in group B, following after health care workers, long term care facility staff and residents.

Northam said he is considering a year-long school plan or adding some days in the summer to help children who have fallen behind in school.

“I think we all agree whether it be our children, whether it be families or our teachers, that we want to get our children back in school,” Northam said. “We want to do it safely and responsibly.”

Northam said he and the Department of Education will release more details on a plan for schools in the future.