Gov. Northam: COVID-19 surge expected in Virginia “late April through late May”

Officials stress need for stable PPE in anticipation for surge in COVID-19 cases across state

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam emphasized the need for personal protective equipment across the state as he and other officials are expecting a surge of COVID-19 cases as soon as this month.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Northam said current models place a COVID-19 surge “between late April and late May.”

“I’m already thinking and planning on how we can land this plane on the backside of the curve, but for now, we are at the beginning of this virus,” he said during his opening comments.

One of his administration’s goals for the coming weeks, he said, is securing enough personal protective equipment.

Northam said the state received its third shipment of PPE from the national stockpile this week, and estimated that one patient could mean 240 sets of PPE per day.



“We literally burn through PPE,” he said.

“There is no such thing as too much right now.”

Surge plans also mean that the state is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to establish additional treatment sites for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Daniel Carey, Secretary of Health and Human Resources, explained that those sites differ from private health systems expanding bed capacity, such as Ballad Health designating Lonesome Pine Hospital as a COVID-19 transitional facility.

Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins said that military hospitals across the commonwealth are "positioning themselves" to provide help while still caring for veterans. — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) April 1, 2020

Carey said that the state is working to make sure there is enough PPE for the extra treatment sites. He said the state is working to increase supply of PPE before the expected surge.

“If that supply does not increase, we will indeed have that same constraint,” Carey said. “The goal is to have no PPE constraint four weeks, five weeks, six weeks, that range of peak demand in Virginia that is projected.”

In other news, Northam said eviction proceedings are halted through April 26 ever since the state supreme court declared a state judicial emergency that halted non-emergency court proceedings.

Evictions are also suspended for Virginians receiving public housing vouchers, Northam said, and federal mortgage loans through the Virginia Housing Department Authority are deferred for up to three months.

He urged Virginians to find other ways to practice their faith as religious holidays like Passover, Easter and Ramadan approach.

He implored Virginians to look into online worship services or drive-in services for the time being. He said he is expecting more guidance from faith leaders on Friday.