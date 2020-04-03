Gov. Northam announces efforts to shelter homeless Virginians, foreshadows state budget cuts

Northam also warns public that officials "will be watching" activity at state parks for physical distancing compliance

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the state is making efforts to provide temporary housing for homeless Virginians as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens.

The state is able to provide temporary housing for about 1,500 Virginians who are homeless through hotel/motel vouchers, he reported, using federal funds granted through the public assistance portion of the state’s major disaster declaration.

Officials estimated that 500 hotels and motels across the state are willing to provide rooms for the endeavor.

Northam added that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be providing food, cleaning supplies and transportation to homeless Virginians.

The federal funding will also continue supporting Virginia’s partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northam continued, as they work with the state toward construction alternative care sites in the areas most affected by the virus’ spread so far.

He estimated that the alternative care sites in central and northern Virginia will be completed in about six weeks. Later in the conference, Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey said that some of the next steps for the Corps will be scouting potential locations for similar sites in west and southwest Virginia.

1. An Expo Center in northern Virginia that can provide care for 300 acute and 510 non-acute beds

2. Hampton Roads Convention Center – 360 acute, 580 non-acute

3. Richmond Convention Center – 432 acute, 758 non-acute — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 3, 2020

In other news, Northam said some attention has turned to the state budget – he said cuts are being assessed in each department. Discretionary spending will be halted across the state, he said, and new initiatives set to take place in the coming budget season will be suspended.

“We can expect to have significantly less revenue than even our most pessimistic forecast,” he said.

He has directed state department heads to begin taking steps to reduce spending. They are eliminating discretionary spending for the remainder of the fiscal year. He said agencies to expect budget cuts in the next budget cycle that starts in July. — WJHL (@WJHL11) April 3, 2020

He also warned citizens that officials will be monitoring state parks over the weekend for activity that does not comply with social distancing guidelines, saying that he’s hearing reports of citizens disregarding his order to avoid large gatherings.

He added “that kind of behavior” puts a “tremendous” burden on law enforcement.

“I do not want to have to close these lands to public visitation because of a few irresponsible people,” he said.