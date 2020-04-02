Gov. Lee to order Tennesseans to stay home unless carrying out ‘essential activities’

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, right, answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday, March 16, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee will sign an order requiring Tennesseans to stay home unless they are carrying out “essential activities.”

The governor’s office says the order comes as data shows increased activity among citizens, citing cell phone data from Unacast and traffic data from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen decreases in movement around the state as Tennesseans socially distance and stay at home,” said Gov. Lee in a news release. “However, in recent days we have seen data indicating that movement may be increasing and we must get these numbers trending back down. I have updated my previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”

On Monday, Lee announced measures to implement “Safer at Home” guidelines across the state but stopped short of issuing a mandatory shelter-in-place order.

According to the governor, the data shows a drop-off in vehicle movement from March 13 to 19, but indicates increased travel since Monday.

The executive order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 14. The governor will address the order in his daily coronavirus briefing at 4 p.m. ET.

