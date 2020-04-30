Gov. Lee to join President Trump at Thursday’s White House briefing

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions concerning the state’s response to the coronavirus during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee abortion providers are asking a federal judge to order that abortions can go forward despite an executive order from Gov. Lee aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus. Their lawyers argue in a motion filed on Monday, April 13, 2020, that Lee’s order blocking “nonemergency healthcare procedures” should not apply to abortions. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee will join President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee governor’s office, Lee will be in Washington DC for a briefing on protecting America’s seniors.

No other information was immediately released about the visit.

After that, Governor Lee will join News 2’s Bob Mueller for a statewide town hall meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic. The town hall meeting, which will also include Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, will be televised at 6:30 p.m. on News 2 and will also air on WREG in Memphis, WATE in Knoxville, WJHL in Johnson City, WJKT in Jackson and WRCB in Chattanooga. Click here to watch.

The program will include questions from viewers around the state, as Tennessee marks its first week of economic reopening since “safer at home” restrictions were put into place. The program will also stream on each station’s website.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.