Gov. Lee: Teachers are ‘next’ to get vaccinated, but no exact timetable

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The race to vaccinate Tennesseans is on as more people are becoming eligible for the COVID-19 shot.

Teachers are next in line, but it could be a while before every Tennessee teacher is vaccinated.

“My focus has been on those who are going to be sick and die from COVID-19 vaccinated first,” said Governor Bill Lee.

That means teachers are going to have to wait their turn.

“As vaccines increase, we will be vaccinating teachers in the first priority after the elderly,” said Lee.

Some teachers have already crossed county lines to get vaccinated.

“A 70-year-old is 27 times more likely—I believe to go into the hospital and die from COVID than a 40-year-old,” he said.

Eventually, the state with partner with big and small businesses to increase vaccine availability.

“We, in fact, will be partnering with Walmart across the state as well as other private partners all across the state as our vaccine numbers go up, we expect to utilize dozens than hundreds of providers.”

Lee couldn’t give a number on how much more vaccines the state will receive in the next few weeks.

“I wish I could answer that question, the federal government gives us vaccines for the vaccine allocation for about three weeks at a time and they changed that allocation and they haven’t indicated what it will be,” he said.

The governor spoke with representatives from Pfizer and says he is encouraged that vaccine companies will increase dosages in the next few months.