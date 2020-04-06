Breaking News
Ballad Health doctor with COVID-19 in ‘an ICU on a Ventilator’ according to Ballad CEO
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Monday briefing
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

Gov. Lee says Tennesseans should still stay home, despite encouraging information

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee wants Tennesseans to stay home, despite positive trends regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During his daily briefing Monday, the governor said people should continue to stay home and practice social distancing.

“We still need Tennesseans to remain home if they’re able to do so in spite of encouraging information,” Lee said.

This comes after a model by the University of Washington forecast fewer deaths in Tennessee than previously forecast. State health officials also acknowledged a reduction in the rise of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

However, officials expect that the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will continue to rise in the coming days.

“This is going to be a pretty tough week for both hospitalizations and deaths,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.

The health department on Monday reported 3,802 positive cases, 65 deaths, and 352 hospitalizations in Tennessee. Slightly more than 350 people have recovered.

RELATED » TDH reports 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss