Gov. Lee says Tennesseans should still stay home, despite encouraging information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee wants Tennesseans to stay home, despite positive trends regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During his daily briefing Monday, the governor said people should continue to stay home and practice social distancing.

“We still need Tennesseans to remain home if they’re able to do so in spite of encouraging information,” Lee said.

This comes after a model by the University of Washington forecast fewer deaths in Tennessee than previously forecast. State health officials also acknowledged a reduction in the rise of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

However, officials expect that the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will continue to rise in the coming days.

“This is going to be a pretty tough week for both hospitalizations and deaths,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.

The health department on Monday reported 3,802 positive cases, 65 deaths, and 352 hospitalizations in Tennessee. Slightly more than 350 people have recovered.

