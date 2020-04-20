Gov. Lee: ‘Safer at Home’ order to expire April 30, phased reopening to begin next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced that his “Safer at Home” order will expire on April 30.

The governor said the vast majority of businesses in 89 counties will be allowed to reopen on May 1, but his administration will work with Sullivan, Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, and Knox counties as they plan their own reopening strategies.

“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” said Gov. Lee in a news release. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”

“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” Lee said. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”

