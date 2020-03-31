Gov. Lee ‘particularly committed’ to helping those with mental health needs amid pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee said he is “particularly committed” to finding resources for Tennesseans with mental health needs amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, the governor spoke about the “collateral damage” from the pandemic.

“Last Friday, I was stunned to learn that we had eight suicides in Knox County in one day,” Lee said. “COVID-19 is a viral pandemic, but it is also a pandemic that can produce hopelessness in people when they are facing losing their jobs, or losing their business, or losing their health, or losing their parent.”

The governor said the state’s mental health crisis system is “well equipped” to handle an increase in cases.

Lee also said the state has taken measures regarding mental health, such as expanding telehealth capabilities for providers and accepting a grant for mobile behavioral health units in rural counties in East and West Tennessee.

Tennessee has a 24-hour crisis hotline that can be reached by calling 855-CRISIS-1 or 855-274-7471. Lee said the state also has crisis walk-in centers, crisis stabilization units, and crisis respite services. More resources and information are available online.

The governor announced that the state will be reporting three new data sets daily: the number of negative coronavirus test results, the number of people who have recovered from the virus, and the number of deaths per county. New data reporting is expected to begin by the end of the week.

Lee again said the state is doing a great job with testing for coronavirus, pointing out that more people have been tested per capita in Tennessee than in neighboring states.

Map source: Forbes

When asked about Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear criticizing his response to the pandemic and discouraging Kentuckians from traveling to Tennessee, Lee said he had not specifically talked to his counterpart from the Bluegrass State.

“I’m really focused on Tennessee and how it is that we test aggressively here, that we address the issues that are most important to Tennesseans,” Lee said. “Tennessee is very unique, it’s very different from every other state, the challenges that we have are unique and different.”

“I would say to any governor of any state around, if they would like to know how it is that we’re doing such a great job with testing, we’ll be happy to do that,” Lee added, refusing to be critical of surrounding states’ response to the virus.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,239 cases of COVID-19 — including 23 deaths — on Tuesday, an increase of 405 cases from Monday.

