Gov. Lee: More than 7,000 Tennesseans tested over weekend at drive-thru sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that more than 7,000 people were tested for free at drive-thru sites over the weekend.

In Northeast Tennessee, testing was conducted in Greene and Hawkins County.

The Unified-Command Group reports that 382 people were tested in Greene County on Saturday.

According to the release from the governor’s office, 172 people were tested in Hawkins County on Sunday.

A total of 7,103 Tennesseans were tested over the weekend.

