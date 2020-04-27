Gov. Lee: More than 7,000 Tennesseans tested over weekend at drive-thru sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday that more than 7,000 people were tested for free at drive-thru sites over the weekend.
In Northeast Tennessee, testing was conducted in Greene and Hawkins County.
PREVIOUS: TDH: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing available in Greene, Hawkins County this weekend
The Unified-Command Group reports that 382 people were tested in Greene County on Saturday.
According to the release from the governor’s office, 172 people were tested in Hawkins County on Sunday.
A total of 7,103 Tennesseans were tested over the weekend.
