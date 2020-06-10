Gov. Lee: Limited visitation can begin Monday at Tenn. long-term care facilities under new guidance

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans can begin visiting loved ones in long-term facilities under new guidelines starting Monday.

Governor Lee announced limited visitation could resume in a press conference on Wednesday. You can watch our live stream of the conference below:

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new perquisites for facilities to allow visitations include:

  • Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;
  • No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;
  • Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;
  • Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.

In order for visitations to be allowed to continue, the following guidelines must be followed:

  • Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits;
  • Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility;
  • Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and,
  • Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.

There are three options for visitations:

  • Visits in outdoor settings
  • Visits with booths or protective barriers
  • Visits in resident rooms if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test resul within 3 days before the visit

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss