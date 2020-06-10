Gov. Lee: Limited visitation can begin Monday at Tenn. long-term care facilities under new guidance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans can begin visiting loved ones in long-term facilities under new guidelines starting Monday.

Governor Lee announced limited visitation could resume in a press conference on Wednesday. You can watch our live stream of the conference below:

According to a release from the governor’s office, the new perquisites for facilities to allow visitations include:

Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;

No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;

Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;

Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.

In order for visitations to be allowed to continue, the following guidelines must be followed:

Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits;

Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility;

Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and,

Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.

There are three options for visitations:

Visits in outdoor settings

Visits with booths or protective barriers

Visits in resident rooms if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test resul within 3 days before the visit

