Gov. Lee issues statewide guidelines urging Tennesseans to stay home, ordering some businesses to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced measures to implement “Safer at Home” guidelines across the state as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but avoided issuing a mandatory shelter-in-place order.

“This not a mandated shelter in place order, because it is deeply important to me that we remain a state that protects personal liberties,” Lee said during his daily briefing. “But it is a strong urging for Tennesseans to stay home when at all possible, because I also believe that with personal liberty comes personal responsibility.”

Lee signed an executive order Monday that orders the closure of businesses that cannot safely operate during the pandemic such as barbershops, hair salons, and entertainment venues. The order also provides for the continuation of “essential businesses.”

“Businesses or organizations that do not perform Essential Services shall not be open for access or use by the public or its members,” the executive order states. “Such businesses or organizations are strongly encouraged to provide delivery, including delivery curbside outside of the business or organization, of online or telephone orders, to the greatest extent practicable, and persons are encouraged to use any such options to support such businesses during this emergency.”

Several localities in northeast Tennessee have issued their own “Safer at Home” orders.

