Gov. Lee extends COVID-19 state of emergency through September

Local Coronavirus Coverage

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee answers questions during a news conference Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order extending Tennessee’s pandemic-related state of emergency through the end of September.

It also extends a previous executive order providing local governments with the authority to require face coverings, a measure that is the subject of a lawsuit claiming it violates sections of the state constitution.

Other measures are also extended, including visitation restrictions for nursing homes and allowing health care providers to use telemedicine.

Another executive order signed by the governor on Friday allows government meetings to continue to take place electronically.

