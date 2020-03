NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order that extends the deadline for vehicle registrations renewals for registrations that expire in March or April.

Deadline for March & April Vehicle Registration Renewals Extended to June 15, 2020! #TNRevenue hopes this alleviates your concerns so you can focus on health & safety during the #COVID19 situation.

— TN Dept of Revenue (@TNDeptofRevenue) March 20, 2020

The new deadline for obtaining these renewals is June 15.

