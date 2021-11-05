Gov. Bill Lee extends COVID-19 state of emergency order to examine ‘impacts of recent legislation’

Governor-elect Bill Lee speaks during a news conference in the Capitol Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee defeated Democrat Karl Dean in the gubernatorial race Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Friday that he will be extending the COVID-19 state of emergency for two weeks.

In a post to Twitter, Lee stated that he was extending the state of emergency so the state can continue to “analyze” the effects of recent legislation that came from the Tennessee COVID-19 special session and how that will affect certain provisions.

I am placing a two-week extension on the current state of emergency as we continue analyzing impacts of recent legislation & how it affects certain provisions. pic.twitter.com/8RKHpDZy13 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) November 5, 2021

Recently, in a called special session, Tennessee lawmakers moved to prohibit businesses from implementing vaccine mandates. Meanwhile, the federal government’s stance on the issue is that businesses can implement vaccine mandates.

While the new legislation aims to prohibit most businesses from imposing mandates, there are some exceptions, such as healthcare facilities and entertainment venues.

Several large Tri-Cities employers told News Channel 11 on Thursday that they were preparing for how to best comply with the federal mandate.

The COVID-19 state of emergency will now remain in effect through Nov. 19, 2021.