Good Samaritan mechanic offers free services to anyone delivering food, medical supplies

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) “If I can help, I will,” says Michael Surber. That’s the mindset of the owner of Mike’s Mobile Mechanic, hoping to lend a helping hand as the local community responds to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Johnson City mechanic says while schools are closed, if you or an organization are out delivering food to children, and your vehicle breaks down, don’t worry.

Surber is offering free services to anyone who may experience car trouble while trying to keep kids from going hungry.

If your car breaks down while you’re trying to make a delivery, he will come straight to you to you and fix the problem.

He also says if you are out delivering medical supplies, he will fix your vehicle as well.

Surber wants nothing to stop people from helping their neighbors during the nationwide pandemic, and he says car trouble is the last thing people need.

“Children have to eat. Plain and simple. If a vehicle delivering the food breaks down, children are going to have to wait for their food and I don’t want them to have to wait any longer than they have to,” says Surber.

He will not charge any service fees, the only thing he asks is payment for the parts used. He says he will travel anywhere in the Tri-Cities region to help, no matter the time.

Surber also says if anyone has a utility vehicle they can donate temporarily, he will help make deliveries of food and supplies as well.

“If someone sees this and can provide a utility trailer, anything like that, I’d be more than happy to haul medical supplies, haul food to children, whatever I need to do to help, I’ll do it,” says Surber.

Reach Mike’s Mobile Mechanic by phone at 423-218-5922.