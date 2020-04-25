Good Samaritan free legal advice clinic to be held via phone

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Free Legal Advice Clinic that usually takes place at Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City will now be held over the phone instead of in-person.

The clinic will be held at the same times as usual, but will take place via telephone or the video conferencing app Zoom.

The clinic operates the first Saturday of each month between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. It will be begin running remotely on May 2.

Those in need of free legal advice who would like to participate in the clinic should call 423-631-0451 during those times. Callers will be directed to a volunteer who will attempt to answer their questions.