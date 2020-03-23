Good Deed: The Farmer’s Daughter dished out free meals before closing its doors due to COVID-19

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17 Sunday, The Farmer’s Daughter restaurant announced it will close its doors until April, but not before giving away boxes of food for free.

In its Facebook announcement, The Farmer’s Daughter asked those who stopped by for the free meals to “honk your horn just like you’re at your best friend’s house and want them to come out to see you.”

We love all of you, and we are praying for a safe and healthy reunion when all of this has passed. Be safe. We are in this together. The Farmer’s Daughter

The restaurant announced it will reopen in April.

