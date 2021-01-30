GoFundMe page raises over $36K to help Vols quarterback’s family as father battles COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols freshman quarterback Kaidon Salter’s family is in a battle with COVID-19.

His father Kenneth contracted COVID-19 while dropping him off for college in Knoxville, and now he’s been in the hospital for nearly two weeks. His mother and siblings have been living in a hotel here in Knoxville ever since.

Now, a GoFundMe page was created and (as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday) has raised $36,625 to help the Salter family in their time of need.