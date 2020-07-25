Go Burrito! in Johnson City temporarily closes due to COVID-19 case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Go Burrito! Restaurant in Johnson City temporarily closed down Saturday morning after learning that a bartender tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, the restaurant wrote that the bartender who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is “asymptomatic and doing well,” but out of an abundance of caution, Go Burrito! is temporarily closing to get staff tested and clean.

“It’s our community and we love it!” the post read. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during these crazy times and see you very soon.”