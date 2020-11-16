Go Burrito! in Johnson City closes until weekend while awaiting COVID-19 test results among employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A downtown Johnson City restaurant announced Monday, November 16 that they will be closed through the weekend.

Go Burrito! posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that the restaurant does not have any new cases of COVID-19 amongst the staff, but feels it is the best decision as they wait for results.

The post goes on to say that as of Monday, Go Burrito! has two staff members in quarantine who have mild symptoms that have not been confirmed as COVID-19.

Go Burrito! also said in the post that the restaurant closely watches Ballad Health’s daily scorecard of COVID-19 patients.

Scheduled caterings and deep-cleaning will still take place, since the post says there are some employees who have tested negative for COVID-19.