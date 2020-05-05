Giving Tuesday: Donate to the United Way to help nonprofits survive pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Seven local chapters of the United Way have teamed up to create a local relief fund to help non-profits in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

May 5, 2020 marks “Giving Tuesday” which is an annual, global effort to give back and help communities do good for those in need.

News Channel 11 has teamed up with the United Way of Washington County, Tennessee to help raise awareness for this fund, and the organizations that need funding right now more than ever.

According to their website, these efforts will focus response efforts on vulnerable populations, including children, families, and the “ALICE” population. ALICE, an acronym coined by United Way, stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed represents men, women, and families who work hard and earn more than the official Federal Poverty Level, but less than the basic cost of living.

If you would like to make a gift, you can text NETNSWVARelief to 41444.

You can also visit their website to make a donation online.

The United Way chapters participating in this regional relied effort include: Washington County, Tenn., Bristol TN/VA, Elizabethton, Greene County, Hawkins County, Kingsport and Southwest Virginia.

The organization says now is the time to double down and help these organizations in our community who are going to need funding to combat an increased need throughout our region as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.