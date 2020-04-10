Girls on the Run Northeast Tenn. transitions to virtual 5K amid pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit that teaches young girls social, emotional and physical and skills has decided to still hold its annual 5K, but this year, it will be virtual.

According to a release from Girls on the Run Northeast Tennessee, the organization instructs more than 1,000 girls ages 8-13 in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The program typically ends with a 5K run, but in light of the spread of COVID-19, the organization has decided to transition to a virtual run.

“Even though we’re unable to gather for lessons or the 5K events, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide opportunities for girls to be physically active, emotionally healthy, and engaged with the core values of our programs,” Executive Director Rebecca Dunkelberger said in the release.

The release says GOTR has launched three new programs to continue instruction during the pandemic: GOTR At Home, #GOTRGotYourBack and Girls on the Run Virtual 5K.

Those participating in the virtual 5K will have from May 2 until May 16 to complete the run in their own time, at their own location.

Registration is open to the public now, and all proceeds go to the organization’s scholarship program.

You can register and find updates and more detailed information on the Girls on the Run website.

