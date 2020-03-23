Girl Scouts Troop 978 transforms Little Free Library to food pantry

Photo courtesy to The Tree Streets of Johnson City via Facebook

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Girl Scout Troop 978 temporarily transformed the Little Free Library in front of South Side Elementary School into a food pantry, according to a Facebook post from The Trees Streets of Johnson City.

A clover-shaped message pasted on the front encouraged people to take what they need.

