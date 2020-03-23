Breaking News
Girl Scouts Troop 978 transforms Little Free Library to food pantry

Local Coronavirus Coverage

Photo courtesy to The Tree Streets of Johnson City via Facebook

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Girl Scout Troop 978 temporarily transformed the Little Free Library in front of South Side Elementary School into a food pantry, according to a Facebook post from The Trees Streets of Johnson City.

A clover-shaped message pasted on the front encouraged people to take what they need.

Have you seen or experienced a good deed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic? Send it to your News Channel 11 team by emailing us at news@wjhl.com.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

