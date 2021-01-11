Getting answers about COVID-19 vaccine supply, availability in NE Tennessee

(WJHL) — After many viewers reached out to News Channel 11 wanting to know why some counties in Northeast Tennessee seem to have more vaccine doses than others, we contacted the state health department for answers.

Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, says allocation is based on population.

He also said there has been little advance notice or forecasting of how much vaccine to expect day-to-day. Availability from the manufacturer has been limited.

You can find Kirschke’s full statement below.