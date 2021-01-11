Getting answers about COVID-19 vaccine supply, availability in NE Tennessee

(WJHL) — After many viewers reached out to News Channel 11 wanting to know why some counties in Northeast Tennessee seem to have more vaccine doses than others, we contacted the state health department for answers.
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, says allocation is based on population.
He also said there has been little advance notice or forecasting of how much vaccine to expect day-to-day. Availability from the manufacturer has been limited.
You can find Kirschke’s full statement below.
‘All COVID vaccine shipments are coordinated from the state directly to hospitals or local health departments. I don’t know how much Sullivan received, you will have to ask them. Our counties in NER (Northeast Regional Health Office) received little to no vaccine last week and what little we had was given to persons in phases 1a1 and 1a2 or 75+ who had preregistered and were called to come in. Allocation is based on population. Doses administered are recorded in the state vaccine registry – TennIIS. We have very little advanced notice or forecasting of how much vaccine to expect from day to day. Availability from the manufacture has been limited. As vaccine becomes available in each county we will call persons who have preregistered. A new registration system will be announced any time now and persons eligible in phase 1a or 1b or 75+ will be able to register if they have not done so already. “David Kirschke, MD, Northeast Regional Health Office