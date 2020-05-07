General manager: Cinemark closes Tinseltown USA in Bristol, Va. permanently

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A local movie theater has confirmed that it will not be reopening following the COVID-19 closure.

PREVIOUS: Cinemark USA lays off 26 employees at Bristol, Va. theater due to COVID-19 pandemic

According to Tinseltown USA General Manager Brent Caldwell, the theater was notified on Wednesday by Cinemark that there were no longer plans to reopen the theater.

Caldwell told News Channel 11 that the original plan had been for Tinseltown to reopen in late June or early July, but Cinemark decided to make the closure permanent as of Wednesday.

26 employees had been laid off on March 26 with the intent to return.

Caldwell says Tinseltown sold its last movie ticket on March 17.

The building will be vacated by the middle of June, according to Caldwell.

