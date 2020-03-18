Gatlinburg SkyLift Park suspends operations to help prevent coronavirus spread

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with the Gatlinburg Skylift Park said Tuesday they were suspending operations after 10 p.m. to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The park will remain closed until further notice.

The closure was “in light of the most recent recommendations from federal and local authorities regarding COVID-19 spread prevention.”

Those recommendations include practicing social distancing and avoid gatherings in groups of 10 or more people, staying home from work and school, avoiding travel and more.

“We truly believe this decision is best for our team members, guests and the greater Gatlinburg community,” said Gatlinburg SkyLift Park General Manager, Randy Watson. “By no means did we reach it without a lot of deliberation, and we sincerely regret the disappointment we know this will cause for those with plans to visit us in the coming days and weeks.”

The SkyLift Park also includes the recently opened SkyBridge.

Keep in mind – all pre-purchased SkyLift Park tickets will remain valid for one year from the planned date of arrival.

The attraction will reopen to offer one-of-a-kind views and experiences as soon as possible but it is not yet known when that will be, officials said.