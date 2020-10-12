Gary Allan performance at Freedom Hall postponed until March 2021 due to COVID-19

DOVER, DE – JUNE 27: Singer Gary Allan performs onstage during day 2 of the Big Barrel Country Music Festival on June 27, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Big Barrel)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music artist Gary Allan’s concert that was scheduled for November 7 at Freedom Hall has been postponed.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the “ongoing developments resulting from the Coronavirus and recommended provisions” have caused the concert to be rescheduled.

Gary Allan will now perform at Freedom Hall on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Tickets for the original performance will still be honored for the new date, according to the release.

