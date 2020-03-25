Gary Allan concert at Freedom Hall rescheduled for November 7 due to coronavirus pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A concert originally scheduled for April at Freedom Hall has been moved to November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gary Allan will now be performing at the venue in Johnson City on November 7.

In an e-mail Wednesday, officials with Freedom Hall said that tickets originally purchased for the April 17 show will be honored for the rescheduled date.

The release added, ” If you cannot make it to the rescheduled event, you can receive a refund at the location where you purchased your tickets. Patrons who purchased tickets through Freedom Hall and wish to receive a refund should contact the Freedom Hall Box office at 423-461-4884. Patrons who purchased tickets online and wish to receive a refund should contact ETIX at 800-514-3849 or email Etix Customer Support at support@etix.com”