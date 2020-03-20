Funeral director: Creative responses to COVID-19 a must to help grieving families

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Large, close gatherings with lots of touching and, typically, an inordinate number of older people – funerals could be described as potential COVID-19 incubators, and with many vulnerable among them.

And while the virus’s sudden impact on his industry is large, Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services’ Preston McKee said it gives funeral homes a chance to creatively serve families.

“I’d like families to do what they need to do for their own emotional wellbeing and for them to be able to invite those people who are important to them while keeping the group within federal guidelines,” McKee said.

Preston McKee

He was sitting not far from a plastic-draped pew in one of Morris-Baker’s chapels. At the entrance, a bottle of hand sanitizer sat on a small table just in front of a sign that read, “Please refrain from handshakes and hugs.”

“People want to connect and they want to be supportive, and people are going to need to find creative ways to do that that are still safe for everybody,” McKee said.

Morris-Baker is taking its cues from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA). The NFDA has webinars inside its COVID-19 section that offer guidance. McKee is following those, which means limitations on numbers at a service, ramped up cleaning for an industry that’s already focused on that, and asking families to adapt.

Measures and innovations include limiting exposure by staggering services; cleaning on a routine basis; offering webcasting to families and website opportunities to express condolences; having a staff member open the door for everyone else to reduce a common touchpoint; and cleaning pews with a bleach solution or deploying plastic sheeting.

A fast-changing environment

McKee was pulling double-duty for much of 2019 because one of his other funeral directors was on leave, but he said he was keeping a peripheral eye on events in China back in February. A couple of weeks ago, he asked staff to check on PPE (personal protective equipment) availability for staff who work with deceased people.

Plastic-draped pews are on option for families who request them.

Thursday, he learned a regular vendor has 2,000 back orders, though Morris-Baker has enough PPE to last awhile. “The main concern for us is not so much the dead,” McKee said. “People who do preparation are well-protected, but that’s why it’s so important that people who do not require or need PPE not use it or stockpile it.”

Early this month, McKee said, some families began saying they didn’t want to include touching and other potential transmission practices in services. Then came the guidelines for maximum group gatherints – first groups of 250, eventually 50 from the CDC and 10 from the White House.

“There’s a little confusion on that, but the CDC kind of understands that funerals are an issue.”

“It has really grown quite quickly. I’ve never seen anything like this before but I think the important thing with this is for us all to behave responsibly – to find creative ways to connect but at the same time making sure that we don’t risk other people.”

McKee said he expects most families to hold small services with available webcasts as long as the COVID-19 threat remains high. The two web cameras inside Morris-Baker’s main chapel allow for an unlimited number of virtual attendees. “Once the restrictions are lifted I think some families will come back and have a public memorial service.”

As of Thursday, the 50-person gathering limit was a recommendation and not a mandate, but McKee said social responsibility is paramount in Morris-Baker’s approach. “We have two main guidelines here when working with families doing creative services – is it legal, is it ethical? And beyond that, we want to honor the family’s wishes, but for us to allow a super-large gathering, that would kind of challenge those two questions.”

But with many other stressors impacting families, including social distancing and economic insecurity, the typical stress of a loved one’s death can be magnified.

“They’re living on parallel tracks,” McKee said. “They might be dealing with a loss of a job and then they’ve got a death. To not allow them to have some kind of meaningful experience to at least deal with death could really compound that.”