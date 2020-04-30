Fun Fest canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fun Fest organizers announced Thursday evening that the 2020 event has been canceled because of COVID-19.

This would be the 39th year for the festival.

“We really hoped the summer of 2020 would be a time to get back together, renew our friendships, enjoy outdoor concerts and activities with our friends and neighbors,” said Andy Wampler, 2020 Fun Fest chair and an attorney with Ballad Health and Wilson Worley. “As always, the health and safety of our attendees is of uppermost importance in planning our festival. Because of the risks of gathering in large groups at this time, we have made the difficult yet necessary decision to cancel Fun Fest for this year.”

Fun Fest is put on by the Kingsport Chamber and Visit Kingsport.

