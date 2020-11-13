Frontier Health offers guidance on how to help children cope with the pandemic

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Children and youth have been significantly emotionally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to mental health experts.

Many children are attempting to cope with the stress of the global crisis, on top of school changes, social restrictions, and families struggling economically. Children are seeing and listening, trying to understand, adjust and cope in this confusing and challenging environment.

To help parents, caregivers, teachers, and youth process this emotional turmoil, Frontier Health on Thursday presented a Zoom event called “How to Help Children Cope with the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The online event hoped to allow the community to learn how this pandemic may affect children’s emotions and behaviours.

Experts offered the following tips on coping with the stress of this major public health crisis and what resources are available for families: