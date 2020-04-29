Frontier Health launches new digital platfrom to offer free mental health service during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Frontier Health announced the start of its new digital health platform, myStrength.

According to a release from Frontier Health, the mental health service is free to everyone in local communities.

Frontier Health says they hope myStrength is used to maintain good mental health and stay in recovery from substance abuse during the pandemic.

The platform is used by multiple health companies in the U.S. and is available 24/7.

The release says some of the tools included in the service include stress management functions, parenting tips, emotional support tools and videos and activities.

myStrength works on both IOS and Android platforms. You can access the confidential platform by clicking here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.