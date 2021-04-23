Freedom Hall vaccination site moving to health department

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccinations from Freedom Hall Civic Center to the health department beginning next week.

The health department says beginning Monday, first dose Pfizer vaccination clinics will be held at the Washington County Health Department, 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City. The final two second dose vaccination clinics at Freedom Hall are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Beginning May 3, all coronavirus testing and vaccinations will be held at the health department. Testing and vaccinations will be administered at the drive-through site at the back of the building.

April 26: Pfizer 1st Dose, 8:30–11 a.m., Washington Co. Health Department

April 27: Pfizer 1st Dose, 8:30–11 a.m., Washington Co. Health Department

April 28: Pfizer 1st Dose, 7:30–10 a.m., Washington Co. Health Department

April 29: Pfizer 2nd Dose, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Freedom Hall

April 30: Pfizer 2nd Dose, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Freedom Hall

Testing is available on weekdays 1:30–2:30 p.m. Self-test kits, which can be administered in the car at the health department or be taken home and mailed in, will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Drive-thru nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.