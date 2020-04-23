Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to continue through May 1 in Sullivan County

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Free drive-thru coronavirus testing will continue in Sullivan County through May 1, according to the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

According to a release from the department, testing at the Blountville office will continue by appointment only through May 1.

Two other locations will be offering testing on April 24 and 30 in Sullivan County, and they will be open to anyone without the need for an appointment.

The release says on April 24, testing will be available at the V.O.Dobbins Community Center in Kingsport from 9 a.m. until noon. The street address for the center is 301 Louis Street.

On April 30, free testing will be available at the Slater Center in Bristol, from 9 a.m. until noon. You can find the Slater Center at 325 McDowell Street.

The health department says tests will consist of a nasal swab, and results should be available within 5-7 days of testing.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.