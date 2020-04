Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Free drive-thru coronavirus testing will continue at Volunteer High School on Sunday.

The testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and involves nasal swabs; site-goers can remain in their vehicles throughout the testing process.

For more information, call the Northeast Regional Health Office at 423-979-3200.

