Four new deaths, 335 fewer active COVID-19 cases reported in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 263 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 594 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Carter, Johnson, Sullivan, and Washington counties each saw one new death.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 30 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 45 deaths were reported.

New cases by county: Sullivan 102, Washington 61, Greene 40, Carter 30, Hawkins 18, Johnson 8, and Unicoi 4.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,638 new cases, compared to 2,511 new cases during the previous seven-day period.

There are currently 3,020 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 335 from yesterday.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 25.13%.

To date, there have been 44,758 cases, 775 deaths, 40,963 recoveries, and 298,721 coronavirus tests reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 4,483 new cases and 86 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has added 28,792 new cases. During the prior seven-day period, 40,262 new cases were reported.

The state has reported 408 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 767 deaths were reported.

There are currently 52,307 active cases in Tennessee, a decline of 4,725 since yesterday.

The health department also reported 2,653 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, up six from yesterday.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 14.60%.

To date, there have been 694,291 cases, 8,556 deaths, 16,233 hospitalizations, 633,428 recoveries, and 6,078,484 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 694,291 as of January 20, 2021 including 8,556 deaths, 2,653 current hospitalizations and 633,428 inactive/recovered cases. Percent positive today is 13.92%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/jlAz89Pj0P. pic.twitter.com/MmACTu6hhv — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 20, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,145 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 4,759 (+48)

Deaths: 115 (+1)

Active cases: 271 (-19)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,655 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 6,068 (+117)

Deaths: 108 (0)

Active cases: 479 (-77)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,499 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 4,024 (+99)

Deaths: 70 (0)

Active cases: 405 (-81)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,030 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 1,874 (+27)

Deaths: 33 (+1)

Active cases: 123 (-20)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,736 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 11,696 (+146)

Deaths: 212 (+1)

Active cases: 828 (-45)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,683 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,517 (+23)

Deaths: 44 (0)

Active cases: 122 (-19)

Washington County

Total cases: 12,010 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 11,025 (+134)

Deaths: 193 (+1)

Active cases: 792 (-74)