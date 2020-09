Four new deaths, 109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 163,515 confirmed cases and 4,722 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,650 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 1,923 confirmed deaths, 848 current hospitalizations, and 151,202 inactive/recovered cases. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 162,028 confirmed cases and 1,875 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 168,237 as of September 10, 2020 including 1,988 deaths, 848 current hospitalizations and 151,202 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.15%.] For the full report, including additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/3WwnePDeRr — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 10, 2020

Four new deaths were reported in our area on Thursday: two in Sullivan County and one each in Greene and Johnson counties.

TDH reported 109 new local cases: 37 in Washington County, 21 in Carter County, 18 in Sullivan County, 14 in Greene County, nine in Johnson County, six in Hawkins County, and four in Unicoi County.

Four more people have died from COVID-19 – two in Sullivan and one each in Greene and Johnson counties.



This is the second death reported in Johnson County pic.twitter.com/QsWrtQNEhh — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 10, 2020

TDH also reported 88 new inactive/recovered cases: 24 in Sullivan, 21 in Washington, 16 in Greene, 14 in Carter, nine in Hawkins, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

There are currently 859 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 842 cases on Wednesday.

New cases:



Carter: 21

Greene: 14

Hawkins: 6

Johnson: 9

Sullivan: 18

Unicoi: 4

Washington: 37 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 10, 2020

After falling for 3 days, active cases rose by 17 today for a total of 859 active cases in the region. pic.twitter.com/cZwqzmeci0 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) September 10, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,032

Inactive/recovered: 902

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 106 (+7)

Greene County

Total cases: 962

Inactive/recovered: 825

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 114 (-3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 708

Inactive/recovered: 657

Deaths: 13

Active cases: 38 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 523

Inactive/recovered: 413

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 108 (+6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,914

Inactive/recovered: 1,657

Deaths: 29

Active cases: 228 (-8)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 248

Inactive/recovered: 220

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 27 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 1,913

Inactive/recovered: 1,659

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 238 (+16)